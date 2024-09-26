Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,117 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.61% of Duolingo worth $54,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duolingo by 153.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 238,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after buying an additional 154,659 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,555,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,239,000 after buying an additional 129,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Duolingo stock opened at $287.54 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.16 and a 52 week high of $297.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,341,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,527. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

