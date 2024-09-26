Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ES opened at $66.13 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

Get Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.