Marshall Wace LLP Has $53.15 Million Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 638.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072,715 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.99% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $53,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 231,955 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 151,102 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 52,270 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

