Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DTE Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $125.56 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

