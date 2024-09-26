Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $57,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitable by 1,421.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Equitable by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,469 shares of company stock worth $3,067,434. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Stock Down 0.5 %

EQH stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

