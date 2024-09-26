Xponance Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.47.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,007,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,595,745. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

