Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 853,060 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 813.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853,060 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.63% of Merus worth $56,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Merus by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,324,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,523,000 after buying an additional 247,605 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,294,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in Merus by 17.2% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 335,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merus by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 466,112 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 476.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRUS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

View Our Latest Report on MRUS

About Merus

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.