Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,629 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Block by 427.1% in the second quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 16,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Block by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 795,000 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 217,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Block by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $430,966.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,125,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Trading Down 3.4 %

SQ opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.