Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Raymond James by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 325,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,239,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.70.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RJF opened at $125.10 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

