Xponance Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,277,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $77,433,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,529,000 after buying an additional 193,951 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,705,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,624.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after buying an additional 106,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $284.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.91 and a 200-day moving average of $240.96. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $287.63.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.