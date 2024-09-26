Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,873,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

