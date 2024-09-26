Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,733,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $218.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,745,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.36.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

