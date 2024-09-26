Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

PPC opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

