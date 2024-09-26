Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,535 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

FTCS opened at $90.32 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $85.43.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

