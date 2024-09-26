Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 34,718 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.48% of Twist Bioscience worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $53,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,227,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,386 shares of company stock valued at $770,915. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

TWST opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

