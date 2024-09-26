Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $681,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

