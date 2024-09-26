Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $12.36 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,994 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.24% of TriNet Group worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

