Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 34,183 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,183 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,573,000 after acquiring an additional 144,704 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Flowserve by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,559,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,112,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,191,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,283,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,608,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,242,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after buying an additional 122,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $53.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.