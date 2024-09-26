Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $811,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

