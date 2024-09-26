Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $514.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.64. The firm has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $528.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.