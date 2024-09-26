Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

