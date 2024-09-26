Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Reduced by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1,829.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

SU opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Suncor Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.