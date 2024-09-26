Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 443 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,798,000 after buying an additional 58,525 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC opened at $189.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.92 and a 200-day moving average of $188.92. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $151.96 and a one year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock worth $1,551,735. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

