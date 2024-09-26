Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $950,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,060,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 142,821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 274,124 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after buying an additional 885,092 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

