Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,991,000 after buying an additional 46,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,225,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.67.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $473.69 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $285.02 and a 1 year high of $498.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

