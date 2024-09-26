Bank of Montreal Can Sells 26,125 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Moderna worth $54,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.10. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,442,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,665,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,158 shares of company stock worth $9,259,012 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

