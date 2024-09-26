Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 467 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $235.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

