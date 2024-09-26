Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $803.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $825.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $922.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00.

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,870 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.