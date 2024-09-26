Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.86.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

