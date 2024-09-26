Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.29% of Omnicom Group worth $51,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 733,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,811,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $104.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

