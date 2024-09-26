Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $643,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 69,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $178.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.