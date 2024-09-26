Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $118.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $111.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.11.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

