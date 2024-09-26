BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Position Reduced by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,150 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMEZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 375,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,217,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after buying an additional 259,464 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 15.72 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 16.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.54.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 432,467.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,565,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately 327,609,673.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 44,609 shares of company stock valued at $713,967 in the last three months.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.