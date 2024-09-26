Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $10,179,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $2,376,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

