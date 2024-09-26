Bank of Montreal Can Has $55.15 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.27% of Steel Dynamics worth $55,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Steel Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

