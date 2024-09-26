Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 21,204 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6,146.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.