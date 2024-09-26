Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Increased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 16,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 68,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $3,496,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 138.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

