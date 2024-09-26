Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,999,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DE opened at $406.93 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $417.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.