Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 358,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $59,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 564,729 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

