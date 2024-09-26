Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,763 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.65.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

