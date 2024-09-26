Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 125,500 PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $686,000.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $46,725.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,706.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.