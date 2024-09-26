Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $59,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,002,000 after acquiring an additional 98,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,652,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,981 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,904,000 after buying an additional 185,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $290.39 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $203.36 and a 1-year high of $296.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on WTW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

