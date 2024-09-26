Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RTX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,347,000 after purchasing an additional 417,789 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,932,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $120.90 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $123.70. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

