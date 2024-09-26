Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 649,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,916,000 after buying an additional 172,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

