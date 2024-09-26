Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

