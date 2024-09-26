International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $224.00 and last traded at $222.97. Approximately 640,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,231,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

