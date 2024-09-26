Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,458 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

ADI stock opened at $226.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.