First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 743.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,736 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 108,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.25.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.