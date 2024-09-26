iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stake Raised by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

XT stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.60.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.