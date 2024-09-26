Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 155 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $245.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.73 and a 200-day moving average of $238.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.11.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

